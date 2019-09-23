  • Goaltenders around NHL easily clearing waivers

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY, Pa. - Teams around the league are beginning to put players on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the AHL, and goaltenders are easily passing through so far.

    This could be an indication that Tristan Jarry would also be able to clear waivers.

    Related Headlines

    Read more on DK Pittsburgh Sports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories