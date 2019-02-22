Going to the Stadium Series in Philly? Here are some reminders for fans

PHILADELPHIA - If you're headed to the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, you may need a rain coat due to the weather. There's no re-entry at Lincoln Financial Field, so you won't be able to run to the car to get a coat or another item you forgot.
If you aren't going, you can watch the Penguins and Flyers in the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series Saturday on Channel 11. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m.
Due to anticipated traffic delays and security screening, fans should plan on arriving early.
- HeadHouse Plaza gates open at 5 p.m.
- Main gates open at 6 p.m.
No outside food or beverages are permitted.
Fans are encouraged to limit the number of items they bring with them to the stadium. They will be able to carry (1) of the following style and size bag, package, or container at stadium plaza areas, stadium gates, or when approaching queue lines awaiting entry into the stadium:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Guests with these types of bags are encouraged to use the HeadHouse North Gate entrance.
Prohibited items include but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, seat cushions, computer bags, umbrellas and camera bags, any bag larger than the permissible size or binocular and camera cases larger than 6.5″ x 4.5.″
All bags are subject to search.
For a full list of prohibited items you can check out the NHL's website.
