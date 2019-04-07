IT'S OFFICIAL! Penguins play Islanders in first round of Stanley Cup Playoff

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoff.
The teams are ranked second and third in the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are the higher seed, so they will have home-ice advantage in the first round.
We don’t yet know when the series will begin. The full NHL Playoff schedule will be released Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
