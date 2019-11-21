The Penguins' 2019-20 season is beginning to feel like a bad romance novel: The hurt never seems to stop hurting.
Justin Schultz will be out of the lineup "longer-term,"Mike Sullivan told reporters here at Barclays Center two hours before faceoff with the Islanders, with what he called "a lower-body injury." Sullivan's use of "longer-term" usually denotes that a player will miss weeks rather than days. Schultz made an early exit from practice Wednesday, but Sullivan balked when I asked if the injury occurred there or had been lingering.
"It's always hard to know," he replied.
Additionally, Nick Bjugstad had core muscle surgery Thursday, Sullivan disclosed. Bjugstad, out since Nov. 15, will miss an additional "minimum of eight weeks," per Sullivan. He had one assist through 10 games.
