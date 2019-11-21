  • Justin Schultz out ‘longer-term', Nick Bjugstad has surgery

    By: Dejan Kovacevic

    Updated:

    The Penguins' 2019-20 season is beginning to feel like a bad romance novel: The hurt never seems to stop hurting.

    Justin Schultz will be out of the lineup "longer-term,"Mike Sullivan told reporters here at Barclays Center two hours before faceoff with the Islanders, with what he called "a lower-body injury." Sullivan's use of "longer-term" usually denotes that a player will miss weeks rather than days. Schultz made an early exit from practice Wednesday, but Sullivan balked when I asked if the injury occurred there or had been lingering.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    "It's always hard to know," he replied.

    Additionally, Nick Bjugstad had core muscle surgery Thursday, Sullivan disclosed. Bjugstad, out since Nov. 15, will miss an additional "minimum of eight weeks," per Sullivan. He had one assist through 10 games.

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories