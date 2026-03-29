Karlsson Shines, but Penguins lose game and ground

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Dallas Stars (44-18-11) tallied four second period goals, two on the power play, in defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-21-16), 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday. The win for Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak and sent the Penguins to their third-consecutive home loss. They have also allowed four or more goal in ten of their last 13 games.

The Penguins got an early power play and, despite the unit missing Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the NHL’s seventh-best power play wasted no time capitalizing. The red-hot Erik Karlsson took a wrist shot from the blue line that was masterfully tipped in front of the net by Anthony Mantha (27) and between the legs of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger at 2:12 of the first to give the Penguins an early 1-0 lead. It was the Penguins’ first shot on goal.

The assist by Karlsson was his 14th point over his last eight games and going back even further, his 23rd point in his last 16 games. Since February 28, no other defenseman has more points than Karlsson’s 25 and one other player has more points during that span, Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (26). The Penguin’s first goal would not be the last time Karlsson would be heard from.

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