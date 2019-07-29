  • Kostopoulos helps develop next crop of prospects

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If a player retires and makes the transition to an NHL front office job, a common starting point is the role of player development coach.

    Bill Guerin was a Penguins development coach for three seasons from 2011-14. Mark Recchi also began as a development coach with the Penguins for three seasons from 2014-17.

    Related Headlines

    Read more from DKPittsburghSports.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories