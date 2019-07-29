CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If a player retires and makes the transition to an NHL front office job, a common starting point is the role of player development coach.
Bill Guerin was a Penguins development coach for three seasons from 2011-14. Mark Recchi also began as a development coach with the Penguins for three seasons from 2014-17.
Related Headlines
Read more from DKPittsburghSports.
TRENDING NOW:
- 6 firefighters hurt in massive fire that destroyed popular Penn Hills plaza
- Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 killed, 15 hurt when gunman opens fire; 1 suspect dead
- Police searching for driver who slammed into cars, house in West Mifflin
- Man gets JuJu Smith-Schuster's autograph tattooed on head
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}