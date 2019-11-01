Sam Lafferty's headed back to the other end of the commonwealth, though he definitely should be renting rather than buying.
The Penguins, faced with a combo crunch of an overflow roster and only one forward who could be demoted without having to clear waivers, reassigned Lafferty to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL on Thursday afternoon. That'll allow him to join that team for its game Friday night against Lehigh Valley in Allentown, Pa.
