LIVE UPDATES: Game 3 of Penguins-Capitals at PPG Paints Arena

If Pittsburgh wants to become the first franchise in 35 years to win three straight titles, it doesn't really have much of a choice -- they have to win at home. Though head coach Mike Sullivan is right in that the Penguins are pretty good at PPG Paints Arena, they've only been so-so when facing the Capitals. Washington won Game 3 and Game 6 in Pittsburgh during the 2017 postseason and wrapped up its third straight Metropolitan Division title with a 3-1 win there on April 1. - The Associated Press
