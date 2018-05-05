  • LIVE UPDATES: Penguins, Capitals vying for series lead in Game 5 on Channel 11

    Updated:

    The Pittsburgh Penguins are back in Washington, D.C. looking to take a 3-2 series lead over the Capitals Saturday night. 

    The Penguins and Capitals will battle it out in Game 5 of the second-round series.

    The game is underway RIGHT NOW on Channel 11.

    You can follow along with the live game action below:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE UPDATES: Penguins, Capitals vying for series lead in Game 5 on Channel 11

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby gives new hockey gear to boy who lost…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins defend home ice, tie Capital series with 3-1 win

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is Zach Aston-Reese?

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is NHL rule on hits to head?