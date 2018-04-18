LIVE UPDATES: Penguins take on Flyers in Game 4 of first-round series

The Penguins will play Game 4 without Patric Hornqvist, who has a goal and two assists in the series and is out with an undisclosed injury. He was on the top line with Sidney Crosby in Game 3 and was third in the league in power-play goals this season. Hornqvist was checked from behind into the boards by Philadelphia's Andrew MacDonald in Game 3.
The Flyers will be without center Sean Coutourier, who is out with a lower-body injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}