LIVE UPDATES: Pens look to even up second-round series against Caps

The Penguins trail the Capitals 2-1 in their second-round series in part because they haven't gotten much offense beyond Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist, plus the goals that top line is giving up to Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's biggest hole through three games defensively — outside of Matt Murray's apparently vulnerable glove hand — has been defending the Capitals on the rush. We'll see if they solve those issues tonight. - The Associated Press
