WASHINGTON D.C. - Penguins star Evgeni Malkin will not be suspended for his hit on T.J. Oshie during Wednesday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, according to our news partners at TribLive.
Malkin was ejected from the game after hitting Oshie with his shoulder during the third period. The officials conferred before deciding to eject Malkin from the game with a five-minute major.
The Capitals forward needed two stitches to close a cut by his left eye and went through concussion protocol before returning to the game.
"My face is a little messed up, but I'm feeling pretty good now," Oshie said after the game. "He caught me there, and it is what it is. I passed my concussion test, went out and won the game."
Malkin has not been suspended in his NHL career, TribLive reported.
The NHL Player Safety Department, which issues fines and other discipline, has not said whether or not Malkin will be fined.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
