0 Marc-Andre Fleury makes second return to Pittsburgh as the visitor for game against Penguins

PITTSBURGH - For just the second time since he left the Penguins, Marc-Andre Fleury will be facing his former team at PPG Paints Arena.

Fleury was named the starter Saturday night against Pittsburgh, and he talked about how weird it still is to go to the visitors’ locker room.

“It’s always good to come back and see the guys, the staff. It always feels weird to come to this side of the locker rooms but I’m glad to be back,” he said.

Fleury acknowledged that there wasn’t any real time to connect with his old teammates before the game, but there will be plenty of time to communicate on the ice.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has won two of the three games he’s played against the Penguins, but both of those wins were in Las Vegas.

“Yeah I’m looking forward to it,” Fleury said. “I don’t want to be thinking too much about what they do, right? So, just trying to relax and react to what’s happening.”

A warm reception is expected for the popular former Penguin. He made his first appearance as a Penguins opponent back in February 2018, and the reception he received sticks with him to this day.

“Yeah it was a little bit emotional. Like I said, I’ve had so many great souvenirs from this place and good relationships with people around Pittsburgh,” said Fleury. “It meant a lot because I care about this team and this city, and to be received like that last game was pretty cool.”

The puck drops Saturday just after 7 p.m.

