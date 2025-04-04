McGroarty scores late; Penguins can’t overcome mistakes in OT fall

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

After a good start and some good goaltending, the Pittsburgh Penguins heaped mistakes and chances upon the already red-hot St. Louis Blues.

The Penguins gifted St. Louis a trio of breakaway goals with unexplainable defensive coverages and left a few more St. Louis players open for glorious chances. However, the Penguins’ late charge was enough to force overtime, as Rutger McGroarty (1) scored his first NHL goal with just 3.8 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game 4-4.

The Penguins mustered just 17 shots on goal but got to overtime. Robert Thomas scored a power-play goal for the OT winner at 2:12 of overtime. St. Louis beat the Penguins 5-4 in overtime.

Fellow rookie Ville Koivunen assisted on McGroarty’s first NHL goal.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group