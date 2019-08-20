  • Might Jarry actually clear waivers?

    By: Taylor Haase

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Penguins have a couple of options when it comes to what happens with Tristan Jarry.

    This coming season is the first season in which Jarry would require waivers to be assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, a result of reaching six professional seasons played. That leaves the Penguins with four potential paths.

    Related Headlines

    Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories