Murashov can’t save Penguins lapses, Pens fall again

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-5-3) gave their top goalie prospect his first NHL start, but it was their veteran stars who made the crucial errors, spotting the LA Kings (7-5-4) third period momentum, odd-man rushes, and eventually the game-winning goal.

LA beat the Penguins 3-2 at PPG Paints Arena Sunday afternoon.

The game was marked by the NHL debut of Penguins’ top prospect goalie Sergei Murashov, whose future appears to sparkle as brightly as any Penguins netminder prospect since Matt Murray appeared to walk upon frozen water in 2016.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group