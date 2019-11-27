CRANBERRY, Pa. - It figures to be another month or so before Sidney Crosby returns to the Penguins' lineup.
He is, after all, recovering from surgery Nov. 13 to repair a sports hernia, and the projected recovery time was a minimum of six weeks.
Related Headlines
Read more from our partners at DK Pittsburgh Sports.
TRENDING NOW:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster posts video that appears to show him driving more than 100 mph
- Neurological disease spreading among deer ahead of hunting season, local officials warn
- Family desperate for answers after teen girl, boyfriend found shot to death in Allegheny Co.
- VIDEO: Here's how power companies prepare for major wind storms
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}