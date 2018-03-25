0 Outcome of Sunday's Pens, Flyers game will affect division standings

PITTSBURGH - Regardless of circumstances the cross-state rivalry between the Penguins and Flyers tends to be hotly contested.

On Sunday, the outcome will affect extremely tight Metropolitan Division standings. The Penguins currently hold a two-point lead over the Flyers.

Pittsburgh will go for the four-game season sweep. In each of the first three wins, the Penguins scored five goals. The only time Pittsburgh has swept its cross-state rival in a season series was 2006-07.

“We’re playing really well against them,” Patric Hornqvist said. “At the same time, we don’t focus on those things (such as sweeps). We focus on the game. … It’s going to be a really fun one. They’re going to bring their best, and we have to bring our best to beat them. “This part of the season, we’re all preparing ourselves for putting us in the best spot possible. Philly’s in our way. And we’re in their way, too. So it’s going to be a good game. And it doesn’t hurt when we’re playing the Flyers. It always brings good memories and good battles.”

Pittsburgh is ending a three-game homestand.

It is 4-0-1 in its past five home contests, 15-1-1 in its past 17. The Flyers are one of the league’s better road clubs (19-12-6) but are 4-4 overall since the teams’ most recent game, a 5-2 Penguins win March 7.

Each team will have six games remaining in the regular season after Sunday.

“It’s just similar to what it has been here for the last little bit — just higher intensity -- and all those details are magnified in games like this,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “From here on in, every point is important, especially against a team that’s been part of a rivalry for a long time.”

