PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Patric Hornqvist from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.
Hornqvist has 12 goals and seven assists in the 24 games he's played so far this season.
For the latest Pittsburgh Penguins news, download the WPXI News App.
An upper-body injury forced Hornqvist to miss the previous six games.
The Penguins visit the Washington Capitals tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Tomorrow the Pens return home to host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. It will be Ugly Holiday Sweater Theme Night.
RELATED:
- Woman in critical condition, road shut down for hours after crash in Duquesne
- Deputy kills 3 family members, confesses on police radio before killing self
- 6 charged with regularly beating toddler, using him as ashtray
- VIDEO: Police investigating second attempted child luring by man wearing Santa suit
- Download the WPXI News App
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}