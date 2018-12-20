  • Hornqvist activated from IR in time for Penguins game against Capitals

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Patric Hornqvist from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

    Hornqvist has 12 goals and seven assists in the 24 games he's played so far this season.

    An upper-body injury forced Hornqvist to miss the previous six games.

    The Penguins visit the Washington Capitals tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Network at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

    Tomorrow the Pens return home to host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. It will be Ugly Holiday Sweater Theme Night.

