Penguins actively shopping popular player Phil Kessel

PITTSBURGH - Could the Pittsburgh Penguins be looking to trade popular player Phil Kessel?
It's possible, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, citing a league source.
The 32-year-old fan favorite has a $6.8 million cap hit on a contract that has three years left, according to TribLIVE.com.
There's also a restrictive clause in Kessel's contract that allows him to be moved to only eight teams without his prior consent.
