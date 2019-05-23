  • Penguins actively shopping popular player Phil Kessel

    PITTSBURGH - Could the Pittsburgh Penguins be looking to trade popular player Phil Kessel?

    It's possible, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, citing a league source.

    The 32-year-old fan favorite has a $6.8 million cap hit on a contract that has three years left, according to TribLIVE.com.

    There's also a restrictive clause in Kessel's contract that allows him to be moved to only eight teams without his prior consent.

