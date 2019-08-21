PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin is heading to Minnesota.
The Minnesota Wild announced Wednesday Guerin has been named the team's fourth general manager.
Guerin has served as the Penguins' assistant GM for five seasons, but he has been on the Penguins' staff for eight.
Guerin played in the NHL for 18 seasons, including his final two with the Penguins -- winning a Stanley Cup with the team in 2009.
