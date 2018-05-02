  • Penguins' Aston-Reese suffers broken jaw, concussion during Wilson hit

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese suffered a broken jaw and a concussion during a hit Tuesday night by the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson.

    The hit, which came during the second period of Game 3, sent Aston-Reese to the ice near Washington’s bench.

    Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan said the broken jaw will require surgery.

    Wilson was not penalized, making Tuesday the second straight game of the series in which he was not disciplined for a questionable hit.

    During Sunday’s Game 2, Wilson checked Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in the head with his left shoulder. Dumoulin left the game, but was back for Game 3.

    It was revealed Monday that Wilson would not face an NHL Department of Player Safety hearing for Sunday's hit.

