Penguins born to be wild; squash Minnesota

Ryan Shea scored a second-period goal, and his sharp pass to winger Bryan Rust on the back post early in the third period set up the game-winning goal, as the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-2-2) beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 at Grand Casino Arena.

The win extended the Penguins’ points streak to eight games, and they are 6-0-2 in that span. The streak is the longest in the NHL.

The Penguins cleaned up their game in the second period and outshot their hosts 11-7. The Penguins also had a few good scoring chances, including Connor Dewar’s shorthanded breakaway and some speedy plays by Tommy Novak.

