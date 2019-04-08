PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back the big screen for all home games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The KeyBank Big Screen will be in a new location this time around: the arena parking lot at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street, directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
Logan Street will be closed to traffic between Centre and Wylie avenues for home games.
“Moving the KeyBank Big Screen to the corner of Centre and Logan gives us a larger space and enables us to create a much more fan-friendly atmosphere, with a stage for bands, food trucks, face painters and interactive games,” James Santilli, senior VP of marketing for the Penguins, said in a news release.
The Penguins open their first-round playoff series on the road against the New York Islanders, moving to Pittsburgh for Game 3 and Game 4. (CLICK HERE for full schedule.)
Activation at the big screen will begin two hours before game times.
Inside PPG Paints Arena, “Gold-Outs” will again become the norm as the Pens will distribute gold T-shirts and towels to all fans in attendance.
