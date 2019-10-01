Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust will be out for the start of the season and has been placed on the long-term injured reserve list, Dave Molinari, of DK Pittsburgh Sports, reported.
Rust took a shot to the hand during the Penguins’ final preseason game Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres. He did not return to the game.
The Penguins, as expected, have placed RW Bryan Rust and D Zach Trotman on Long-Term Injured Reserve. That means they cannot play for at least 10 games AND 24 days.— Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) October 1, 2019
In addition to Rust, defenseman Zach Trotman has also been placed on the long-term injured reserve list, according to Molinari. Both will not be able to play for at least 10 games and 24 days.
The Penguins open the regular season Thursday night against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.
