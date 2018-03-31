0 Penguins can clinch playoff berth with win Saturday

Win and they’re in. That’s what the Pittsburgh Penguins are facing Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena when they host the Montreal Canadiens.

The Penguins (44-28-6) have not officially clinched a playoff spot, but with a Boston Bruins 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers this afternoon, the postseason is calling the Penguins’ name.

“Our mindset right now is to solidify a playoff spot,” said head coach Mike Sullivan.

And his team is falling in line with that mindset as the playoffs near.

"The biggest thing is where you are in the standings – that's what we battle for,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “Obviously a playoff spot is huge, but you want to make sure you put yourself in a good position."

Pittsburgh has had some trouble lately playing soundly against opponents that are out of playoff contention, with losses the past three weeks against the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

However, this will be the Penguins' third game in March against Montreal, another also-ran club, and they have won the first two, both by 5-3 scores. They will be going for their second-ever season series sweep of the Canadiens and have won four straight and six of seven in the series.

What the Penguins are hoping for is a repeat of those two recent matchups with the Canadiens. Better yet, they would like to have a performance like the one they turned in Thursday with a gritty 4-3 overtime win against Metropolitan division foe New Jersey Devils.

"This was our best 60-minute game in a long time," Pittsburgh winger Patric Hornqvist said of the win over the Devils. "It's the way we have to play from now on."

