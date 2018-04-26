Penguins, Capitals begin second-round series Thursday

For the third time in as many seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins will need to get through the Washington Capitals in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The Penguins beat their Metropolitan Division rivals each of the past two seasons en route to winning the Stanley Cup. In Game 1 Thursday, Pittsburgh continues its quest toward the three-peat in the U.S. capital.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Follow along with the game action live below:
