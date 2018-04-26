  • Penguins, Capitals begin second-round series Thursday

    Updated:

    For the third time in as many seasons, the Pittsburgh Penguins will need to get through the Washington Capitals in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. 

    The Penguins beat their Metropolitan Division rivals each of the past two seasons en route to winning the Stanley Cup. In Game 1 Thursday, Pittsburgh continues its quest toward the three-peat in the U.S. capital. 

    Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Follow along with the game action live below: 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins, Capitals begin second-round series Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Community groups say, 'Amazon HQ2 Has No Home in Pgh'

  • Headline Goes Here

    RESCHEDULED: Ed Sheeran concert at PNC Park gets new date

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh's Stephen Foster statue, scrutinized as racist, comes down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Penguins' Malkin skates, progressing for return from injury