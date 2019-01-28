Penguins captain Sidney Crosby named NHL's First Star of the Week

Sidney Crosby continues to rake in the honors as he was named the NHL’s First Star for this past week after his 4 goals & 4 assists led the Metropolitan Division to the NHL All-Star Game title for the second time in three years.
Crosby was named the All-Star Game MVP and collected a 2019 Honda Passport Elite in the process.
“It was good,” Crosby said after Monday morning’s skate at PPG Paints Arena. “Probably didn’t have the full experience you know missing the first day and a half but from what I was a part of it was a good experience.”
BREAKING: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the @NHL First Star for the week ending Jan. 27 after leading the Metro Division to the All-Star Game title. Crosby was the 4th in @penguins history to be named ASG MVP (Lemieux, Apps Jr & Polis) #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/ljZ5gDTXtP— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 28, 2019
Crosby became the fourth in Penguins franchise history to be named the NHL All-Star MVP, joining the great Mario Lemieux (3 time winner), Syl Apps Jr. and Greg Polis.
The Penguins return to action tonight at PPG Paints Arena for the first time in 20 days as they host the New Jersey Devils. The Devils have won both previous meetings this season, but with 34 regular season games left on the schedule, it’s crunch time in the race to the playoffs.
