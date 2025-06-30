Penguins complete staff, add veteran Coach Stothers as assistant

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Muse added the final piece to his staff Monday when the team announced that Mike Stothers has been hired.

Stothers, 63, projects to be the assistant who oversees the defense and penalty kill. Over the weekend, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas revealed that the team would be hiring one more assistant and that those would be his duties.

Muse, hired earlier this month, already had hired Todd Nelson, Nick Bonino and Rich Clune and retained goaltending coach Andy Chiodo.

