  • Penguins' Crosby returns to lineup Wednesday night

    PITTSBURGH - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup Wednesday night when the team plays the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena, according to the team.

    Crosby missed the last three games with an upper body injury. 

    Specific details about the injury were not released.

    The Penguins are in desperate need of a spark.

    They’re in the middle of a 1-7-2 funk and are now in a tie for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

