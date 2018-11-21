PITTSBURGH - Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will return to the lineup Wednesday night when the team plays the Dallas Stars at PPG Paints Arena, according to the team.
Crosby missed the last three games with an upper body injury.
Related Headlines
Specific details about the injury were not released.
Sidney Crosby has confirmed that he will play tonight vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ByEemAkoMd— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 21, 2018
The Penguins are in desperate need of a spark.
They’re in the middle of a 1-7-2 funk and are now in a tie for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- ‘There's blood everywhere': 911 call released in former judge's alleged killing of ex-wife
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}