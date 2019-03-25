Penguins defenseman Letang out with injury

PITTSBURGH - With just a handful of games left in the regular season and a tight playoff race, the Pittsburgh Penguins need every single win they can earn.
When they face the New York Rangers Monday night, they'll have to get the W without defenseman Kris Letang.
#Pens coach Sullivan said Letang has an upper-body injury and will not play tonight. His status is day-to-day. -MC— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 25, 2019
Letang has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup Monday night. Defenseman Olli Maatta is still battling his way back from injury and also will not play.
Kris Letang is out tonight with an upper body injury & Olli Maatta is not ready to return to the ice tonight. #Pens— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) March 25, 2019
