  • Penguins defenseman Letang out with injury

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - With just a handful of games left in the regular season and a tight playoff race, the Pittsburgh Penguins need every single win they can earn.

    When they face the New York Rangers Monday night, they'll have to get the W without defenseman Kris Letang.

    Letang has an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup Monday night. Defenseman Olli Maatta is still battling his way back from injury and also will not play.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories