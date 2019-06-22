For the first time since 2014 when the drafted Kasperi Kapanen, the Penguins made a selection in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft.
With the number 21 overall pick, the Penguins selected forward Samuel Poulin from the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
“Samuel is a high-character player who is a great leader,” said director of amateur scouting Patrik Allvin. “He is a good, powerful skater that plays the right way and fits the Penguins’ style of hockey. He is capable of playing center or wing but he projects as a winger for us. The Penguins are thrilled to have Samuel.”
Poulin is 18 years old, and served as alternate captain for the Phoenix in the 2018-19 season. He led the team with 29 goals, 47 assists and 76 points in 67 regular season games.
Poulin also led the team in goals and points in 10 playoff games.
Poulin talked with our partners at DKPittsburghSports.com, and was realistic about how long it will be before the fans see him in Pittsburgh.
“I would say two years. For sure I want to play next year. It's everybody's dream to play as fast as possible in the NHL, but the logical answer would be 2-3 years,” said Poulin. “Just to get drafted, it's a dream come true and since I'm little I wanted to play in the NHL and get drafted, so it's only the start but it's really an honor.”
The Penguins have five more draft picks on Saturday.
