0 Penguins focusing on putting Flyers away in Game 5, avoiding another road contest

The Penguins have pushed the Flyers to the brink of elimination, and a Game 5 win on Friday night would win the series for the Pens.

The Penguins are aware that the fourth win of a playoff series can be the most difficult to get, so they're focused on winning in Pittsburgh and avoiding another trip to Philadelphia.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was asked about his team's "killer instinct," and their ability to put away an opponent. He said it starts with getting in the right mindset.

"It starts with a mindset and a competitive spirit, and I think our team has that," Sullivan said.

The Penguins appear to be "dialed-in" and their stars are performing at a high level. In game four, Sidney Crosby scored his fifth goal of the playoffs and passed Mario Lemieux to become the all-time leading playoff scorer for the Pens.

Crosby says he and Lemieux had a "good laugh" after the game, and recounted Lemieux joking with him about setting the new record.

Lemieux told the current captain, "’What took you so long?’” Crosby said.

Goaltender Matt Murray's Game 4 shutout was his 25th career playoff win in 36 career playoff games, which makes Murray the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach that mark.

At Thursday's practice, Pittsburgh’s trainer was briefly on the ice with Murray, but the team tweeted that Murray is not injured.

Murray finished practice and told reporters, "Yeah, I'm good."

Forward Patric Hornqvist skated on his own before practice, but Sullivan says Hornqvist will not play in Game 5.

