Penguins forward Jake Guentzel named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after scoring five goals over the past seven days. Guentzel leads the league with seven goals since the calendar flipped to 2019.
The 24-year-old scored his second hat trick of the season in Pittsburgh’s 7-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks. He scored two goals the next night against the Los Angeles Kings, which set a new career high with 23 goals in the season, surpassing his total of 22 he scored last year.
Guentzel leads the Penguins in goals this season with 23 and has produced 21 assists for 44 points in 45 games this season.
He will be back in action Tuesday night in San Jose with a 10:00 p.m. ET puck drop against the Sharks.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
