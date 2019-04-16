0 Penguins have daunting task to dig out of 0-3 playoff hole

It’s daunting, but it would be quite the feather in the cap of the likes of Sidney Crosby and company as to dig out of the hole they're in as they face a 0-3 hole deficit to the New York Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It’s not the position you want to be in,” Crosby said of being down 3-0. “But that being said, I’d love to be part of a team that comes back from that. We believe that it starts with just winning one game.”

Only four of the 188 playoff teams in NHL history have come back from such a predicament. One of those teams was the 1975 Islanders, who came back from 3-0 against none other than the Penguins to win their quarterfinal matchup.

The Penguins of current vintage have faced two 3-0 holes and lost both — the 2013 conference final against the Bruins in a sweep and a 2010 first-round series against the Flyers in six games.

It may be overly simplistic, but it starts with one win, and that would obviously have to come tonight.

"Things can change pretty quickly,” Crosby said, “so for that reason, we believe that if we come in with the right mindset [Tuesday], we can get it done.”

