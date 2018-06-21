Penguins have six selections in upcoming NHL Draft

PITTSBURGH - The Penguins will be looking towards the future this Friday and Saturday during the NHL Draft. The team has six selections, beginning with the 53rd overall section in the second round.
Penguins 2018 NHL Draft Picks
- Second Round – 53rd Overall
- Third Round – 64th Overall
- Fifth Round – 129th Overall
- Fifth Round - 146th Overall
- Sixth Round – 177th Overall
- Seventh Round - 208th Overall
The NHL Draft will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Coverage of the first round will be broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday on NBC Sports Network. Rounds two through seven will be shown on the NHL Network Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
The @penguins have a WORLD of options heading into Friday’s @NHL Draft. Here’s what they have as far as picks.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) June 21, 2018
2nd Rd - (53rd overall)
3rd Rd - (64th overall)
5th Rd - (129 & 146 overall)
6th Rd - (177th overall)
7th Rd - (208th overall) pic.twitter.com/wuNG0WFQMY
TRENDING NOW:
- Extreme flooding slams the area; states of emergency in Bethel Park, Upper St. Clair
- LIVE UPDATES: More protests planned following police shooting of 17-year-old
- Missing woman found dead in Ross apartment, boyfriend in custody
- VIDEO: Animals saved in Bridgeville
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}