Penguins have six selections in upcoming NHL Draft

    PITTSBURGH - The Penguins will be looking towards the future this Friday and Saturday during the NHL Draft. The team has six selections, beginning with the 53rd overall section in the second round.

    Penguins 2018 NHL Draft Picks

    • Second Round – 53rd Overall
    • Third Round – 64th Overall
    • Fifth Round – 129th Overall
    • Fifth Round - 146th Overall 
    • Sixth Round – 177th Overall
    • Seventh Round - 208th Overall

    The NHL Draft will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

    Coverage of the first round will be broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday on NBC Sports Network. Rounds two through seven will be shown on the NHL Network Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
     

