PITTSBURGH (AP)-- The Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Buffalo Sabres at home for the season opener Thursday night.
Pittsburgh finished 26-15-11 in Eastern Conference action and 23-14-4 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Penguins scored 56 power play goals on 228 power play opportunities last season.
Buffalo finished 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference play and 12-24-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Sabres recorded 378 assists on 221 total goals last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
