PITTSBURGH - Regulation had percolated down to its final 14 minutes.
Vancouver had seized a 6-3 lead, and the Penguins already had used two goalies -- perhaps surprisingly, never at the same time -- with varying degrees of failure. It seemed like a perfectly reasonable time for them to smash some sticks, mutter a few socially unacceptable oaths and slip into a fetal position in the corner of the rink until the third period expired.
"It's 6-3," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "And I know our team was feeling pretty good about ourselves."
Understandably so, but his players got over that pretty quickly after the Penguins ran off the final five goals of the game to salvage an improbable 8-6 victory at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Starling Marte on Pirates: ‘I would leave at this point’
- Local theater not allowed to show new Mr. Rogers movie, owner says
- Man, brother shot at by group of teens after catching them burglarizing cars in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: 88-year-old veteran uses Christmas decoration to stop dog attacking girl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
DK Pittsburgh Sports
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}