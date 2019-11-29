  • Penguins' Kris Letang ‘knew we had a chance to come back' from giant deficit against Vancouver

    By: Dave Molinari

    PITTSBURGH - Regulation had percolated down to its final 14 minutes.

    Vancouver had seized a 6-3 lead, and the Penguins already had used two goalies -- perhaps surprisingly, never at the same time -- with varying degrees of failure. It seemed like a perfectly reasonable time for them to smash some sticks, mutter a few socially unacceptable oaths and slip into a fetal position in the corner of the rink until the third period expired.

    "It's 6-3," Canucks coach Travis Green said. "And I know our team was feeling pretty good about ourselves."

    Understandably so, but his players got over that pretty quickly after the Penguins ran off the final five goals of the game to salvage an improbable 8-6 victory at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday night.

    DK Pittsburgh Sports

