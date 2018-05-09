0 Penguins leave locker room without 3rd Stanley Cup

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins were in their locker room at PPG Paints Arena one last time this season on Wednesday, although it wasn’t the celebration they’ve become accustomed to.

For the past two years, locker clean out has had much different meaning than it did this year.

After winning back-to-back championships, the Penguins had walked out of the locker room to embark on their summer celebrations with the Stanley Cup.

This time around, there is no trophy after being knocked out of the playoffs in the second round by the Washington Capitals.

But players are already looking forward to next season.

“As a defensive corps, our future is bright. We have a lot of guys coming back here next year. We are definitely going to take advantage of the long summer. We are going to use this time to become more fresh and be ready to go in September,” Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin said.

While the season didn’t end with a three-peat, Penguins fans can now cheer on the team’s beloved former goaltender Marc Andre-Fleury and the Vegas Golden Knights.

