PITTSBURGH - Penguins fans held their breath Saturday night after defenseman Kris Letang left the ice in the first period of the Stadium Series and never returned.
Letang and his defensive partner, Brian Dumoulin, were both injured against the Flyers.
After the game, Coach Mike Sullivan said Dumoulin had a concussion. On Monday, we got a clearer picture of how series of an upper body injury Letang was dealing with.
The Penguins told the media Letang was officially day-to-day which is good news.
Kris Letang is officially day-to-day. Penguins dodge huge bullet here. pic.twitter.com/16AUeufp6T— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) February 25, 2019
Neither guy will make the trip to Columbus for the team’s game against the Blue Jackets Tuesday night, but there’s optimism that both could be back quickly.
That’s welcome news considering the Penguins are in a tough fight for a playoff spot.
