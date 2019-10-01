PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have cut their roster down to 23 ahead of the 2019-2020 regular season.
The final roster going into the new season features franchise staples, such as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and some new faces.
The only notable cut came in the form of backup goalie Casey DeSmith, who was passed through waivers and re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He will begin the year as the starter for the Penguins' AHL affiliate.
General manager Jim Rutherford said forward Bryan Rust will be placed on long-term injured reserve after the roster is submitted, according to a release from the team.
Pittsburgh opens its season at 7 p.m. Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Buffalo Sabres.
Below is a breakdown of the final roster:
DEFENSEMEN
- Brian Dumoulin
- Erik Gudbranson
- Jack Johnson
- Kris Letang
- Marcus Pettersson
- Juuso Riikola
- Chad Ruhwedel
- Justin Schultz
- Zach Trotman (on injured reserve)
FORWARDS
- Zach Aston-Reese
- Nick Bjugstad
- Teddy Blueger
- Sidney Crosby
- Alex Galchenyuk
- Jake Guentzel
- Patric Hornqvist
- Dominik Kahun
- Evgeni Malkin
- Jared McCann
- Bryan Rust (on injured reserve)
- Dominik Simon
- Brandon Tanev
GOALIES
- Tristan Jarry
- Matt Murray
