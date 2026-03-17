Penguins, Malkin flex in powerful offensive outburst win

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins(34-18-15) scored four goals in the first period and chased Colorado Avalanche (44-13-9) starting goalie Scott Wedgewood just four minutes into the game. And Penguins star forward Evgeni Malkin returned from a five-game suspension and submitted an opening act quintessential to the essence of his illustrious 20-year career.

Malkin took a penalty on the first shift, then scored a pair of beautiful goals, and yet the game was far from decided. The Penguins were outshot 18-7 in the first period but led 4-2.

But a pair of second-period goals and more Malkin offensive push put the game away for a 7-2 Penguins win at Ball Arena Monday.

The Penguins are now 2-1-1 in the first four games of their five-game road trip.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group