Penguins miss glorious chances, suffer more overtime heartbreak

Evgeni Malkin raised his arms in the air and jumped into the glass in cathartic celebration. For several tense third period minutes, the Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5) created several wild scrambles in the Seattle Kraken (11-5-5) crease but just missed scoring.

Malkin (6) jammed the puck past Seattle goalie Philip Grubauer at 5:56 of the third period to finish their fourth power play of the game and give the Penguins a well-earned 2-1 lead.

With momentum surging, the Penguins were cruising, but Seattle’s Matty Beniers (3) was uncovered in the right circle later in the third period and had plenty of time to pick a corner over Penguins rookie goalie Sergei Murashov to tie the game 2-2 at 12:36.

