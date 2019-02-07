  • Penguins Murray 'day to day' with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray missed practice Wednesday while being evaluated for an upper-body injury.

    Murray, who played in a 4-0 loss to Carolina on Tuesday night, will travel with the team when it heads to Florida to start a three-game road trip on Thursday night against the Panthers. Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan described Murray as "day to day."

    Murray already has missed time this season because of a concussion and an unspecified lower-body injury. Sullivan says Murray is not dealing with a concussion this time around.

    Center Evgeni Malkin, who has sat out the last three games with an upper-body injury, also will travel with the team on the trip. So will defenseman Justin Schultz, who is nearing his return after fracturing his left leg in Montreal in mid-October.

    Goalie Tristan Jarry was called up from the Wikes-Barre / Scranton Penguins on an emergency basis and will travel with the team in case Murray cannot play.

