PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Carl Hagelin for the Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Pearson, the team announced Wednesday.
Pearson, 26, is signed through the 2020-21 season with an annual average salary of $3.75 million.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The Penguins are in need of a spark after going 1-5-1 in their past seven games.
Head Coach Mike Sullivan has made several line changes in order to increase offensive production, but nothing has worked.
General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “I think we're in a funk now. We're struggling, but for the most part, I still believe in this team.”
The Penguins’ next game is Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Penguins have acquired forward Tanner Pearson (@tannerjpearson) from the LA Kings in exchange for Carl Hagelin.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 14, 2018
Pearson's contract carries an average annual value of $3.75 million and he is signed through the 2020.21 season. Details: https://t.co/hRFEwMpUb5 pic.twitter.com/59sci5oAso
TRENDING NOW:
- Bobcat sighting has community warning residents to use caution with pets
- 4 women wore banned hoodies inside mall to ‘prove a point' about racial profiling
- Diaper bag used in 1 of 3 bank robberies that have woman facing charges
- VIDEO: FDA Issues Losartan Blood Pressure Medication Recall Over Cancer Risk
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}