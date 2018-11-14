  • Penguins obtain Tanner Pearson from Kings in trade for Carl Hagelin

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Carl Hagelin for the Los Angeles Kings’ Tanner Pearson, the team announced Wednesday.

    Pearson, 26, is signed through the 2020-21 season with an annual average salary of $3.75 million.

    Related Headlines

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    The Penguins are in need of a spark after going 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

    Head Coach Mike Sullivan has made several line changes in order to increase offensive production, but nothing has worked.

    General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “I think we're in a funk now. We're struggling, but for the most part, I still believe in this team.”

    The Penguins’ next game is Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories