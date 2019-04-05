0 PENGUINS PLAYOFF SCENARIOS: Who could they play in Round 1?

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins were victorious in their bid to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night, but they still have something to play for when they host the New York Rangers in the regular season finale on Saturday, and that’s playoff position.

The Penguins are currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes, and two points behind the New York Islanders. But the only certainty at the moment is that the Washington Capitals are the division champion.

The Penguins can remain in third place if the Islanders get one point, or if the Carolina Hurricanes only get one point in an overtime or shootout win.

What’s at stake:

If the Penguins finish second in the division, they will have home ice advantage against the New York Islanders in the first round of the playoffs.

If the Penguins finish third in the division, they will face the Islanders, but the Islanders will have home ice advantage.

If the Penguins finish fourth in the division, they will face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs, and the Capitals will have home ice advantage.

The path to second place:

Penguins beat NY Rangers

NY Islanders lose to Capitals in regulation

The potential fall to fourth place:

Penguins lose to NY Rangers in regulation

Hurricanes beat Flyers

All three of those games start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The first round schedule for the NHL Playoffs will be released at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

