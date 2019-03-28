0 Penguins primed to reach playoffs for 13th straight season

PITTSBURGH - The Penguins were back on the ice this afternoon with this hard-to-believe fact staring them right in the face: They only have five games left in the regular season.

“It’s funny, once you turn that corner after the All-Star break it goes quickly,” Matt Cullen told me. “Obviously we’ve been kinda in a playoff race here for the last month really.”

With five games remaining, plenty is still yet to be determined. Right now, the Penguins sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, putting them in great shape to reach the playoffs for the 13th straight season. It may be old hat for the Penguins, making the playoffs, but still the excitement around what could be ahead is palpable.

“You know with the importance of the games and the amount of games you kind of get in that flow,” Sidney Crosby said. “It’s hard to believe it’s only five but they’re big ones and it’s a fun time of year.”

“I just think it’s exciting,” Jake Guentzel said with a massive smile on his face. “You want to play in the playoffs. You want to play at the end of the year when it matters most. You can just tell by the crowd, it’s a little more into it and everything is a little more emotional.”

“It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of,” defenseman Erik Gudbranson said. “You know it’s been a while since I’ve been in a series and you know I’m hoping we can lock down a spot here pretty soon.”

There’s no telling where this season could end up, but if the cards fall just right and they get some puck luck along the way, It might just be a framer.



