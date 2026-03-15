Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins rally for physical, emotional win

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Pittsburgh Penguins v Utah Mammoth Pittsburgh Penguins center Tommy Novak (18) skates the puck away from the net during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Mammoth, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate) (Tyler Tate/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Egor Chinakhov’s stick snapped into pieces as the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (32-18-15) winger tried to shoot from the point on a second-period power play. As the pieces flew, it was a glittering example of the team’s struggles through the first 30 minutes of the game. Four wasted power plays, few shots, and nothing but a tertiary offensive attack led to what appeared an oppressive 2-0 deficit to the Utah Mammoth (24-26-6).

A back-and-forth third period, the Penguins survived a Utah onslaught in the final minutes for a 4-3 win at the Delta Center.

It was the third game and the Penguins’ first win on the five-game road trip. It was also the last game of Evgeni Malkin’s five-game suspension.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

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