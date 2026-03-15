Penguins rally for physical, emotional win

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

Egor Chinakhov’s stick snapped into pieces as the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ (32-18-15) winger tried to shoot from the point on a second-period power play. As the pieces flew, it was a glittering example of the team’s struggles through the first 30 minutes of the game. Four wasted power plays, few shots, and nothing but a tertiary offensive attack led to what appeared an oppressive 2-0 deficit to the Utah Mammoth (24-26-6).

A back-and-forth third period, the Penguins survived a Utah onslaught in the final minutes for a 4-3 win at the Delta Center.

It was the third game and the Penguins’ first win on the five-game road trip. It was also the last game of Evgeni Malkin’s five-game suspension.

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