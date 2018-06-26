PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Bryan Rust to a four-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
With an average annual value of $3.5 million, the deal runs through 2021-22.
Rust, 26, was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2010 NHL Draft. He has since become a two-time Stanley Cup champion.
In the 2017-18 regular season, Rust had 25 assists and 38 points in 69 games. He had three goals in 12 playoff games.
