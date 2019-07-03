PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year, two-way contract, general manager Jim Rutherford announced Wednesday.
The two-way contract contains an average annual value of $700,000.
Blandisi was traded to Pittsburgh in January after starting the 2018-19 season with the Anaheim Ducks organization, appearing in 27 games with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.
After appearing in six games with the Penguins, Blandisi was sent to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL for the remaining 27 games of the season.
“He has a high skill level and is a very competitive guy. There’s no reason why Joe can’t push to play in the NHL full-time,” Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin said.
Blandisi has played parts of four seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Anaheim and Pittsburgh. He has appeared in 80 career games, registering 26 points, the Penguins said.
